Shweta Tiwari reveals ex-husbands Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli cheated on her in Traitors: ‘Maine pakda tha…’

Shweta Tiwari’s statement about her ex-husbands in ‘The Traitors 2’ trailer goes viral - Watch the trailer here.

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Shweta Tiwari (PC-Instagram)

The trailer of ‘The Traitors 2’ has already created a buzz, with Shweta Tiwari making a striking statement about her personal life. During her meeting with host Karan Johar, Shweta spoke about her ability to identify lies and claimed that she had caught both her ex-husbands cheating on her.

What did Shweta Tiwari say in ‘The Traitors 2’ trailer?

In the trailer, Karan Johar questions Shweta’s ability to identify lies. He is heard saying, “Jhooth pakadne main aap maahir nahi ho sakti.” Shweta then responds with a statement that has quickly gone viral: “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha.”

Shweta was first married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998. The couple separated in 2007 and later divorced. In July 2013, she married actor Abhinav Kohli. Shweta and Abhinav also eventually separated. Shweta had previously spoken about domestic violence in the context of both marriages.

Raja Chaudhary recently made allegations against Shweta Tiwari

Shweta’s statement comes shortly after her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, spoke about their marriage during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast. Raja denied the domestic abuse allegations made against him by Shweta and also made claims about her alleged relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. He said, “… She was working with him. She was staying in his house. Even a common friend of ours confessed that she used to come here with him… Even he himself said yes, that we’re in a relationship.”

Raja further claimed that Shweta never admitted to him that she was allegedly dating Cezanne.

Raja Chaudhary denies hitting Shweta Tiwari

Raja also rejected Shweta’s allegations of physical abuse. He said, “I may have broken things- the door, TV, the table- but I never raised my hand at her”. He added, “She said I was the one who used to beat her every day. What a lie!”

Raja also accused Shweta of misrepresenting his comments about their divorce settlement and their daughter, Palak Tiwari.

Shweta has not publicly responded to Raja’s recent claims. However, her comment in ‘The Traitors 2’ trailer has now sparked fresh discussion online.

‘The Traitors 2’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.