Mumbai: In a big relief to TV actor Shweta Tiwari, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant custody of her five-year-old son, Reyansh, to his estranged father, Abhinav Kohli, However he has got the permission to meet and speak to his son through video conferencing daily for half an hour and can visit him on weekends for two hours. The couple will have to work out the modalities of this arrangement in the coming days.

If Shweta and Abhinav do not sort out their marital disputes, the court has given Abhinav Kohli the liberty to approach the family court for further custodial issues. Shweta's estranged husband had filed a habeas corpus plea while claiming that she had allegedly illegally kept his son away from him. He wanted his son to be produced before the court.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. Their son Reyansh was born in 2016. Shweta Tiwari, in 2019, filed a domestic violence case against Kohli, in which she claimed that her husband had hit her daughter Palak Tiwari under the influence of alcohol, among other allegations.

Abhinav Kohli is quite happy with the decision. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Yes, the news is true. It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven’t met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can’t express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go. I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri N.J. Jamadar for granting me access. I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father.”

Shweta Tiwari is yet to react to the Bombay High Court's verdict.