Meerut: Actor Shweta Tiwari’s former husband Raja Chaudhary met their daughter Palak Tiwari after 13 years. While Raja was living in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Palak was staying with her mother, Shweta Tiwari in Mumbai. Raja Chaudhary shared this special moment with others and took to social media sharing a photo with Palak. He captioned the image as “Moment of my life (sic).” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Recalls How She Fought Domestic Violence, Asks Daughter Palak to Speak Out

Speaking to the Times of India, Raja mentioned that he was in touch with his daughter Palak only through WhatsApp. “I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met at a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari talks between us. I told her about my side of the family — her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her”, he said. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Weight Loss Journey: 40-Year-Old Actor Sheds 10 Kgs, Looks Fabulous

Raja Chaudhary also thanked his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. ‘She (Palak) is a grown-up girl and can make her own decisions. I wish I would have met her all these years, but it is okay. I really missed all the things a father would want to enjoy with his daughter- her growing up, her school, her likes and dislikes, etc. But when I met her today, I realised my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it’s all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now,” he added. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Transformation From Bahu to Babe Leaves Fans Surprised, Photos go Viral

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary tied the knot in 1998 but Shweta filed for divorce in 2007, after nine years of marriage.