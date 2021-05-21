Mumbai: TV actor Shweta Tiwari has been making headlines for her for dramatic physical transformation and hot figure. Not only this, she is also trending for being a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While looking at Shweta’s professional life, which looks perfect, no one can say what’s going on at the back of camera in her real life. Shweta Tiwari is dealing with a bad marriage for the second time with Abhinav Kohli and everything is now out on social media. However, her first husband Raja Chaudhary shows concerns as he hopes for a reconciliation between the two. Shweta and Abhinav Kohli have been in dispute over their son, Reyansh. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari vs Abhinav Kohli: Now Raja Chaudhary Breaks Silence, Says 'She is Not a Bad Person'

Shweta has Reyansh's custody and Abhinav Kohli has accused her of not allowing him to meet their son. Speaking on this, Raja said: "Whatever is going on between Shweta and Abhinav, I have no right to speak between them. My aim is not to build someone's image, I just want reconciliation between the two," Raja told Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan. "What I said in the interview about Shweta was just as an answer to a question. I had also appealed to Shweta to let Abhinav meet his son. I don't understand what the problem is. It will actually be good for their son, Reyansh, who will get the love of both his parents."

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari's marriage was broken in 2007. Raja earlier said she is not a bad woman. "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person", Raja told the portal.

A few days ago, Abhinav had shared a video on social media where he accused Shweta of being a bad mother and giving priority to her work over the safety of her kid during the pandemic times.