Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari has already left for Cape Town to participate in an action-based TV reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi. However, back in India, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has accused her of leaving son Reyansh alone. Also Read - Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal Kiss Through Their Masks As He Leaves For Khatron Ke Khiladi - Watch

Abhinav Kohli took to social media posting a series of videos in which he said that Shweta left son Reyansh alone to participate in Khatro Ke Khiladi in South Africa. Adding that he had denied ‘permission’ to Shweta to participate in the show, he asked ‘Where is my son?’. ”Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee,” Kohli said. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Takes Our Breath Away in Rs 75K White Lehenga in Viral Photoshoot | See Pics

Abhinav Kohli accused cops of not helping him and therefore sought help from the people to search for his son Reyansh. He hinted at going to the high court and blamed Shweta for abandoning their child amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also claimed that his son was not well when he last talked to him and that he had congestion in his chest and had swollen eyes. Sharing the videos on social media, Abhinav Kohli wrote, ‘Please help me’. Also Read - Disha Parmar Gifts Rahul Vaidya a Stylish Watch Worth Rs 71K as he Leaves For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

Shweta had recently accused Abhinav of domestic violence. She mentioned that her children had to suffer for her bad choices in men.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. However, they soon parted their ways. Their son Reyansh is four years old.