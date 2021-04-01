Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has opened up responding to the actor’s allegations. He slammed Shweta Tiwari calling her inhumane and further clarified that none of his posts on social media were made to put Shweta down and that he was only speaking the truth. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Recalls The Dreadful Time When Daughter Palak Tiwari Saw Her 'Getting Beaten up'

Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta of brainwashing their child and mentioned that Shweta repeatedly stopped him from meeting their son. He also said that it was Shweta who used to call cops every time he used to visit. "I want to tell Shweta, you forget what you did to me. She put me behind bars for 2 nights and on wrong charges and then Palak (Shweta's daughter) put up a post the next day that he did nothing wrong to me sexually. She later conveniently deleted it. And when I reposted that long letter that Palak had shared she again put up a case against me. She tried to get me arrested on my father's death anniversary," Abhinav said. He also claims to have a video recording where his son Reyansh told cops that he wants to stay with his father.

This comes days after actor Shweta Tiwari accused Abhinav of domestic violence in a recent interview. She mentioned that her children had to suffer for her bad choices in men."She (Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me," Shweta had said in an interview.