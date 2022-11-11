Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies: Actor’s Last Instagram Post on Wellness, Nutrition Goes Viral; Fans Write RIP

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Passed Away at 46: Popular TV actor who was seen in Kkusum, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Kya Dill Mein Hai, died at 46. His Last Instagram Post was on Wellness, Nutrition. Check

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral as Fans Flood It With RIP Messages

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Last Instagram Post: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died at the age of 46 due to a heart attack after he collapsed while gyming in Mumbai. Fans have flooded his last Instagram post, with messages, expressing, shock, grief, and condolences, following his untimely death on November 11, Friday morning. In his last Instagram post on October 1, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi talked about immunity, wellness, and nutrition. The promotional post was captioned – “My 3 favorite essentials… Each day.. No matter where i am.. At work or at home.. @steadfastnutrition #steadfastnutrition #immunityboost #wheyprotein #wheylo #wellness #nutrition”.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Last Instagram Post on Wellness, Nutrition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

Several fans of Siddhaanth, who were heartbroken, commented on his post.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children.

May his soul rest in peace.