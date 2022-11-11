Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri Warns Against ‘Hyper-Gymming’, Twitter Weighs in

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri recently warned against ‘Hyper-Gymming’, amid the news of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s death due to heart-attack. For the unversed, the late TV actor was working out at the gym when he suffered the attack. Prior to Siddhaanth, Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava and Puneeth Rajkumar also died while exercising at the gym. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted warning against the same. His tweet read, “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।”

This so tragic & sad.

The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink.

Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

Ever since the actor’s shocking demise heart-attack has been trending on twitter. Netizens have tweeted against excessive workout. A netizen wrote, “Its really tragic that such young and fit people are dying everyday. MSM is only covering up instead of finding out bcoz they have sold their souls. #heartattack.”

Om Shanti to departed soul 🙏 This is happening too many times now & really needs investigation. The craze to build a gym body & pushing yourself beyond limits needs a reality check — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 11, 2022

Clearly there is a trend..and the trend appears more towards pushing ur body to its max limit in the gym as said by Vivek Sir here. — Navneeth (@navthika) November 11, 2022

In the rush to build a muscular body, people ignore the signal of the body itself. Overstretching the body beyond the limits is harmful. This and artificial diet to grow muscles,leads to such sad incidents.

RIP the deceased soul 🙏🌹 — Manish S WINNER ✌️ (@ManishS99521748) November 11, 2022

#heartattack #SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi Heavy workouts at Gym are taking lives of many Siddharth Shukla

Puneet Rajkumar

Raju Srivatsav

Now Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi

😐 Go for Yoga pls pic.twitter.com/F1sz8XVE92 — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 11, 2022

Siddhannth was known for his role in TV shows Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan among others.

