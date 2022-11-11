Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri Warns Against ‘Hyper-Gymming’, Twitter Weighs in

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri warned against 'Hyper-Gymming' in his tweet post the TV actor's death.

Published: November 11, 2022 6:57 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri Warns Against 'Hyper-Gymming', Twitter Weighs in
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri Warns Against 'Hyper-Gymming', Twitter Weighs in

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Vivek Agnihotri recently warned against ‘Hyper-Gymming’, amid the news of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s death due to heart-attack. For the unversed, the late TV actor was working out at the gym when he suffered the attack. Prior to Siddhaanth, Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava and Puneeth Rajkumar also died while exercising at the gym. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted warning against the same. His tweet read, “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।”

Also Read:

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S TWEET AGAINST HYPER-GYMMING:


Ever since the actor’s shocking demise heart-attack has been trending on twitter. Netizens have tweeted against excessive workout. A netizen wrote, “Its really tragic that such young and fit people are dying everyday. MSM is only covering up instead of finding out bcoz they have sold their souls. #heartattack.” 

Siddhannth was known for his role in TV shows Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan among others.

For more updates on Siddhannth Suryavanshi death, check out this space at India.com. 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 11, 2022 6:57 PM IST