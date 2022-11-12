Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral: Daughter Diza Performs Last Rites And Breaks Stereotypes (PICS)

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Funeral Daughter Diza Performs Last Rites And Breaks Stereotypes (PICS)

Popular television actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi left for the heavenly abode on November 11 leaving his wife, Alesia Raut and his two kids, Diza Surryavanshi and Mark heartbroken. The 46-year-old actor’s last rites were performed by daughter Diza. Breaking age-old traditions and gender stereotypes, Diza went to the crematorium and performed the last rite. She showed immense strength, even while flashing cameras monitored her every move. She even carried Siddaanth’s corpse. Siddhaanth’s last rites were conducted on Saturday in Mumbai in the presence of his wife Alesia Raut and kids.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi had a heart attack while working out and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to death on the spot.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s last rites:

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for shows such as “Kkusum”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Ziddi Dil Maane Na”, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46. He is survived by wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace.