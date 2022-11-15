Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Daughter Diza Writes Emotional Note 3 Days After Father’s Death: ‘Hasn’t Sunk…’ – Viral Post

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza, who performed the last rites of the late actor, shared unseen throwback pictures with him alongside an emotional note.

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s ultimate demise startled everyone in the industry. He had experienced a heart attack in a Mumbai gym and passed away at 46. He was most known for his roles in the television series Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. The late actor was remembered by his daughter Diza in a heartfelt post for him on Instagram. She added throwback pictures with his late actor father alongside an elaborate note.

Diza Surryavanshi wrote, “It still hasn’t sunk in and I still don’t know how to react. I don’t want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u bcs no one can touch my papa he is only mine. U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa’s pride.”

She added, “U made me feel I was capable to do anything and everything in life. There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I’ll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying ‘meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli.’ U have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I’d want nothing more than to hear u call me them agn.”

SIDDHAANTH VIR SURYAVANSHI’S DAUGHTER DIZA REMEMBERS HIM

“I love u appa my fatty my oldie who was too overconfident and said ‘I’m the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot’. I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly🕊️❤️(sic), ” Diza concluded.

Late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh is survived by his wife, Alesia Raut, and their two children. Diza is Siddhaanth’s daughter from his ex-wife, Ira. He also has a son from Alesia’s first marriage.