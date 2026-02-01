Siddhant Bhatia receives Grammy nomination medal for Sounds of Kumbha, says global artists now looking to India...

Indian classical singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia received his official Grammy nomination medal at a special reception in Los Angeles, just hours before the main awards ceremony. For the Delhi-born musician, the moment was not just personal recognition but a proud reminder of how Indian music is finding a stronger voice on global platforms.

His album Sounds of Kumbha is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. The project stands alongside works by sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar and the Shankar Mahadevan-led band Shakti. Siddhant is also the producer of another Grammy-nominated album, Shayan by Indo-American musician Charu Suri, adding another feather to his cap this year.

A night of global conversations

Speaking from the US, Siddhant shared how the evening felt like a celebration of cultures through music. “It was a long night rubbing shoulders with nominees from across the globe. Experiencing this respect for Indian music on a global stage is very beautiful,” he said.

He met Shankar Mahadevan, Charu Suri, British musician Jahanvi Harrison, Nigerian-American singer Davido, and jazz legend Chaka Khan, who is being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award. For him, these interactions were more than social meetings. They were exchanges of ideas, sounds, and future possibilities.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian wear on a global carpet

Siddhant chose to represent India not just through music but also through fashion. He wore a designer Anita Dongre kurta set for the nominee medal ceremony. For the red carpet and main event, he is set to appear in a custom Rajasthani bandgala by Kalki Fashion.

Music born at the Mahakumbh

What makes Sounds of Kumbha special is where it was created. The album was made and released during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on the Uttar Pradesh Government’s official channel. The project was commissioned by the state government along with Network18.

The album features 50 artists from across the world. Around 10 of them were physically present at the Mahakumbh, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Aditya Gadhvi, Ron Korb, Jim Kimo West, Raja Kumari, Madi Das, and Charu Suri.

“It’s beautiful that an album made at the largest spiritual gathering on Earth, in a city like Prayagraj, has made such a global impact. Truly, it’s a divine collaboration,” Siddhant said.

A voice from the Patiala Gharana

Siddhant Bhatia belongs to the Patiala Gharana, the lineage of Ustad Bade Gulam Ali Khan. Trained deeply in Indian classical traditions, he believes this nomination signals growing global curiosity for Indian sounds.

“The best thing that has happened is that I saw a lot of acceptance amongst the musicians. People now want to collaborate and come to India for projects. Our festivals are being looked upon as opportunities to make music,” he added.