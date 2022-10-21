Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be dating each other. On Thursday, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai where who’s who of Bollywood were present at the party like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur. When Siddhant Chaturvedi made a solo appearance at the Diwali party, paps teased him with his rumoured girlfriend’s name Navya Naveli Nanda.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

Siddhant was in a hurry so paps asked him to wait outside the party. They said, "Navya ji aa rahe hain, rukiye." The Gehraiyaan actor started blushing and nodded his head. As soon as the video was shared online, fans started gushing over him. A user commented, "Sudhar jao camera walo 😂😂😂 breakup ho chuka hai Dono me 😂😂". Another wrote, "Haaye".

If you haven’t seen the video yet, check it out right below:

However, Siddhant and Navya have always maintained silence over their alleged relationship status. On Koffee With Karan 7, Ishaan Khattar hinted about their closeness and said 'Ananda' while looking at Siddhant Chaturvedi when KJo asked about his relationship status.