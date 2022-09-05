Siddhant Chaturvedi- Navya Nanda Dating: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda and Bollywood actor, Siddharth Chaturvedi are rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, the duo have always maintained silenece over their alleged relationship status, but now Siddhant has finally reacted on the same while putting an end to all rumours. The actor opened up on his relationship status on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7.’Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7, Episode 10 Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Becomes Powerhouse of Entertainment, Joins Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi along with his co-stars from upcoming film Phone Bhoot-Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter will be gracing the couch in the upcoming episode. And during his recent appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor was quizzed about his romantic life. “I am very single,” announced Siddhant. He went on to rope in his co-star Ishaan Khatter also into the singles club and added, “I am so single that ‘mere saath ghumte-ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya’ (I am so single that Ishaan has also become single by just hanging out with me).” Also Read - Brahmastra Makers Lose Rs 1.50 Crore After Last Minute Cancellation of Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad: Report

For the uninitiated, a video of Navya and Siddhant shaking a leg at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash had gone viral on the internet. Though the duo didn’t enter the venue together, Navya and Siddhant were seen spending time with each other at the event. Their dancing video with Shah Rukh Khan became a huge hit with netizens. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar: '...Can't Even Pronounce Brahmastra'

Watch Koffee With Karan 7’s Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The trio graced KJo’s controversial couch for the promotions of this horror drama. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is slated to release on November 4, 2022.