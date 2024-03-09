Home

Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On How He Was ‘Blacklisted’ After Rejecting Brahmastra, Says, ‘Badnaam Ho Gaya Tha Main…’

Siddhant Chaturvedi engaged in a discussion with The Lallantop, during which he disclosed the rationale behind declining the offer.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a name for himself. The actor over the time has worked in various films, but he gained massive appreciation for his performance in Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh is still fresh in everyone’s mind. However, many might not know that Siddhant was offered a role in Brahmastra, but he rejected it. Yes, you are reading right.

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that after he rejected the role, he was blacklisted for the same. Talking to the portal, the Gully Boy actor said, “Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai.”

Speaking further he said, “He said, “One month before Gully Boy, this (Brahmastra) happened. The makers of a very big film that eventually became the biggest film offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director. It was one of the characters, but it didn’t have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superhero’s ka kirdar mila tha mujhe. So they said I should do it, and it’s a VFX-heavy project, and it will take 5 years to make.”

He said. “I told the casting director that I won’t be able to do it. He stood up and said, ‘Pagal hai, Dharma ke saath hai, 3 films ka contract hai.’ So I said, ‘Who will watch me if Amitabh Bachchan is there, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are there together.” The actor further mentioned that he felt it necessary to have at least two lines of dialogue to understand his character’s role in the movie.

Coming back to Siddhant’s work front, the actor was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav. The movie is about three friends who are influenced by social media and dating sites. However, destiny had stored something else for them. The movie is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

