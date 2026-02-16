Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he was rejected for ‘curly hair’, says the setback stayed with him: 'Went home and...'

Today, Siddhant Chaturvedi is known for playing relatable, rooted characters with effortless charm. But long before Gully Boy made him a breakout name, the actor was navigating the harsh realities of auditions, uncertainty, and repeated rejection.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Siddhant revisited one particular rejection that left a deep mark on him, not because he wasn’t good enough, but because of something far more trivial.

“Curly baal wale hero nahi bante”

Interestingly, Siddhant’s upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein sees his character being rejected in an arranged marriage setup because of a lisp. When asked if he had ever faced rejection for an absurd reason in real life, the actor didn’t hesitate.

“I have faced many rejections when I was struggling to get into acting. But I remember one that stayed with me for a long time. I had left CA just 1-2 years before that. I auditioned for a big film, and I got shortlisted. There were several workshops, and I blended into the character. I was marvelling that it had only been a year since I had won Fresh Face, and here I was in a film as the lead. It felt so easy. The director and the casting director liked me. But after 3-4 months of workshops, the producer watched the screen test and rejected me. I asked the casting director, and he said it was because of my curly hair. ‘Curly baal wale hero nahi bante’.”

He was then advised to straighten his hair and return for another audition. Siddhant did exactly that — only to be rejected again. This time, he was told, “Zyada straight ho gaye hain baal.”

The contradiction left him confused. “What is this criterion to reject someone?” he recalls wondering at the time.

The day he shaved his head

The rejection hit harder than he expected. After months of preparation and workshops, the sudden dismissal felt personal.

“After I was finally rejected, I went home and shaved my head. I was so sad. That stayed with me for a long time,” Siddhant admits.

The decision was particularly emotional because his mother adored his curly hair. It took him a while to rebuild his confidence and feel comfortable in his own skin again.

Today, however, the same curls he was once told would never make him a hero are front and centre. Pointing to the poster of Do Deewane Seher Mein, Siddhant proudly says, “Look at it now, it’s on the poster in the centre. And I am happy with that.”

About Do Deewane Seher Mein release

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama starring Siddhant alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to release in theatres on February 20. For Siddhant, the journey from rejection to resilience has come full circle, curls and all.