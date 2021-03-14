This week has been particularly difficult for the Hindi film industry as top actors have tested COVID-19 positive. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tara Sutaria, Manoj Bajpayee, it is Siddhant Chaturvedi who has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram story to confirm the same. “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home,” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote in a message. “Being positive and tackling this head-on,” he added. Siddhant Chaturvedi was currently shooting for Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra’s untitled project and the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Return in Punjab as COVID-19 Infections Rise. All Anganwadi Centres, Schools Shut, Night Curfew in 8 Districts | Full List

Check out the Gully Boy actor’s post:

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,709 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily count this year, PTI reported. With this, the city's tally jumped to 3,41,999. The toll rose to 3,41,999 with five more fatalities. Maharashtra logged over 15,000 cases for the second consecutive day, registering 15,602 fresh infections and 88 deaths. The tally in the state climbed to 22,97,793 and the toll increased to 52,811. The state health department said that 40 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours, 21 in the last week and the remaining 27 before that.