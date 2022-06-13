The Bengaluru hotel from which actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth was detained by Police for consuming drugs during a rave party has been given notice, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday. He further added that police detained 35 people, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth was one of them.Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Son Siddhanth Kapoor's Testing Positive In Drugs Test: 'Its Not Possible'

And though no drugs were found in the hotel, police discovered MDMA & ganja disposed of nearby, 'we'll investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it,' said DCP East BS Guled, reported news agency ANI.

Police will investigate CCTV of the raided hotel

Bengaluru | Hotel has been given notice, we’ve asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police has declared war on drugs & this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we’d conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs: DCP East BS Guled pic.twitter.com/1gSs18rkUU — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth detained by police

For the uninitiated, actor Sidhhant Kapoor was invited as a DJ at a party organised in the Park Hotel’s pub in Bengaluru on Sunday night where he allegedly consumed drugs. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel and subjected 35 guests to medical tests. Six guests turned positive for consuming drugs including Siddhanth Kapoor.

In 2020, Sidhhant’s sister and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was also among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case.

Meanwhile, on work front, Siddhanth Kapoor has been part of several Hindi films such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Chehre’, Ugly’, etc. He has also worked as an assistant director in movies like, ‘ Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Dhol’, and ‘ Bhagam Bhag’.