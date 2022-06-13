Bengaluru: “Siddhant Kapoor’s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We’ve already arrested him and are following procedure. We will be sending him to further custody,” said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City.Also Read - Siddhant Kapoor Drug Case: MDMA & Ganja Disposed Of Nearby Raided Hotel, Say Police

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor had been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. The police reportedly acted on a tip-off and raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was being hosted.

"Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained during a police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs," said Bengaluru Police.

Sidhhant was invited as a DJ at a party organised in the Park Hotel’s pub in Bengaluru on Sunday night where he allegedly consumed drugs. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel and subjected 35 guests to medical tests. Six guests turned positive for consuming drugs including Siddhanth Kapoor.