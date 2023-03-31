Home

Siddharth Anand finally reacted to the 'boycott' trend and 'saffron bikini' controversy over 'Besharam Rang' track.

Siddharth Anand Finally Reacts to ‘Besharam Rang’ Controversy: Siddharth Anand who is basking high on the success of Pathaan, recently opened up on ‘boycott’ calls and the ‘saffron bikini’ controversy. The hullabaloo erupted over the Besharam Rang song in which Deepika Padukone wears orange and green bikinis. Certain sections of fringe elements from radical outfits outraged over the song insulting religious sentiments. From threats to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika to protesting against the release of Pathaan, a huge row occurred pior to the film’s release. Siddharth revealed why he chose the particular colour for Deepika’s beachwear while finalising the wardrobe for Besharam Rang.

SIDDHARTH ANAND REACTS TO PATHAAN’S SAFFRON BIKINI CONTROVERSY

Siddharth, in an interaction with News 18 reacted to the ‘boycott’ trend and said “We were not scared. We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our film.” He further added “When we were in Spain, I chose that costume randomly. We never gave it a too much thought. The colour was looking nice. It was sunny, the grass was greener and the water was blue and the orange colour was looking good. We thought when the audience would watch it they would understand that our intent was not wrong.”

SIDDHARTH ANAND FEELS WAR AND PATHAAN PROVED NAYSAYERS WRONG

The filmmaker recently reacted to the monstrous success of the SRK-Deepika starrer at the box office and told Pinkvilla that “There is a huge sense of vindication with Pathaan doing well at the box office. What I believe that films weren’t doing well in the middle because those films were made pre-pandemic. So, there was a period where cinemas were shut and we couldn’t release our films, people weren’t coming back – so there was a prolonged break for our films.” He also pointed out “And those films were made pre-pandemic, there is a mindset that has changed post-pandemic. There is a viewing pattern that has changed. And those films were unfortunately victims of that change. Even when I was making War, there was a sense of parallel cinema is the new commercial cinema in 2018-2019. You had small independent films and big ideas doing much better than tentpole films till War happened. That time also I felt that – Oh my God, has the viewing pattern changed but War again proved if you make a good cinematic experience film for our masses people will come to theatres.”

SIDDHARTH ANAND SAYS HE DOES NOT DIFFERENTIATE CLASS AND MASS AUDIENCES

On delivering the biggest mass entertainers – Pathaan and War, starring Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan respectively, Siddharth opined “I’d like to believe is that I don’t differentiate between the class and the mass audience. I try and cater to both subconsciously – it’s not an effort. So, I try and get all the quadrants to enjoy my films. And if you do that – the results are there in Pathaan.”

Siddharth has directed commercial entertainers like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bang Bang and War. He is now geared up for his aerial-actioner Fighter based on the Indian Air Force. The film stars Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.