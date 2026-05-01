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Siddharth Anand REACTS to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khans Leaked King set photos from Cape Town, Do not post...

Siddharth Anand REACTS to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked ‘King’ set photos from Cape Town, ‘Do not post…’

Leaked images from SRK and Deepika Padukone's film shoot have created buzz online, drawing attention from fans and industry insiders. The situation has also raised concerns about how unofficial content from sets circulates on social media.

Siddharth Anand, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Twitter)

The much-awaited film King has been creating buzz for its star-studded cast and action-packed storyline. Recently, the excitement grew even more when a few behind-the-scenes images from the shoot surfaced online. The photos featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during their schedule in Cape Town and quickly spread across social media. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the film, but the unexpected leak also raised concerns within the team. Soon after the images went viral, the director stepped in with a strong message addressing the situation.

What did Siddharth Anand say about the leaked photos?

Director Siddharth Anand reacted to the situation by urging fans not to share or circulate any leaked content from the sets. In his statement, he said, “The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to Thank you for your love support and cooperation”. His message clearly highlighted the effort being put into the film and the importance of maintaining secrecy until official releases.

See King director Siddharth Anand’s post here

What was seen in the leaked images?

The viral pictures showed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming together at the location. In one moment they were seen holding hands while surrounded by crew members. Though the visuals were brief they created a lot of curiosity among fans who are eagerly waiting to see their on screen chemistry again. The leak added to the hype but also disrupted the planned promotional strategy of the makers.

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Also read: Pregnant Deepika Padukone shoots with Shah Rukh Khan for King in Cape Town, leaked pics go viral, netizens say ‘Iconic duo returns’

Why are filmmakers concerned about such leaks?

Leaked photos or videos can affect the overall impact of a film especially when it comes to big projects. Filmmakers often plan surprises carefully and early exposure can reduce the excitement for audiences. In this case Siddharth Anand’s request shows that the team wants viewers to experience the film as intended on the big screen rather than through unofficial glimpses.

What is King all about?

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. The film features “Badshah of Bollywood” in a major action role alongside Deepika Padukone. It also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan marking her theatrical debut along with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Rani Mukerji in key roles.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s King has already earned Rs 250 crore before release. Here’s how

The project is being mounted on a grand scale and is already considered one of the most anticipated films in the coming years. It is expected to face brutal competition from Avengers Doomsday and Dune Chapter 3 which is setting up the biggest box office battle for this years Christmas and New Year on global scale.

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