Explained: Why Did Pro-Kannada Group Disrupt Actor Siddharth’s Press Conference, And What is The Cauvery Water Dispute?

Explained: All about actor Siddharth's press conference being disrupted by pro-Kannada group over Cauvery Water Dispute.

Cauvery Water Dispute: The Cauvery Water Dispute is at its peak in Karnataka with activists protesting in the state against the Cauvery River issue. ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies had called for ‘Karnataka Bandh (shutdown)’ on Friday, September 29, 2023. The issue sparked controversy when recently Tamil actor Siddharth press conference was stopped by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Bangalore. The group alleged that it was wrong on part of the actor to promote his film Chittha when there was water dispute between his home state and Karnataka.

PRAKASH RAJ AND SHIVARAJKUMAR WEIGH IN CAUVERY WATER DISPUTE

The outfit termed Siddharth’s promotional event inappropriate as it pointed out that Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery River water from Karnataka. For the unversed, Karnataka has been witnessing massive protests ever since after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA) and its assisting body Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that directed the state to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Later, Prakash Raj apologised to Siddharth and tweeted, “Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades’ old issue…. Instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurising the centre to intervene… Troubling the common man and artists like this cannot be accepted… as a Kannadiga … on behalf of Kannadigas. sorry #Siddharth #justasking.” Kannada actor Shivarajkumar also apologised to the Chittha actor and said, “On behalf of my industry, I would like to say we are very very sorry to Siddharth. I am hurt because of the incident, which will never happen again. Kannada people are good. They love all films and all languages. Only people of Karnataka watch all kinds of films.”

WHAT IS THE CAUVERY WATER DISPUTE ALL ABOUT

The main reason behind the prolonged dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water is that both states want to utilise the river to support the farming and growing population. Both the states are dependent on the Cauvery River for drinking and irrigation purposes. The shortage of water could have an adverse effect on the livelihood of famers in Tamil Madu as well as Karnataka. In 2018, the Supreme Court in its verdict directed the two conflicting states about the amount of water to be shared among them. The SC’s decision also changed the rule set by CWDT (Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal). The court in 2018 stated that Karnataka has to let 177.25 thousand million cubic feet of water flow to Tanil Nadu. The previous allocation was 192 thousand million cubic feet. The new decision gave 14.75 thousand million cubic feet more water to Karnataka as opposed to Tamil Nadu. In 2023, Karnataka saw less rainfall which makes it difficult for the state to share the agreed amount of water with Tamil Nadu. On September 18, 2023, the SC directed the state to let 5000 cusecs of water go to Tamil Madu for 15 days, as reported by The Quint. Ever since there have been huge protests over the river sharing agreement.

