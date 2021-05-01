Chennai: Tamil actor Siddharth took to social media questioning the shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the country. In a series of tweets, the Tamil actor lashed out at the central and the state government amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. Also Read - Actor Siddharth Alleges TN BJP Leaked His Number, Received Over 500 Threat Calls

Siddharth questioned the government’s handling of the second wave of coronavirus and asserted that our health infrastructure is overwhelmed. He further argued that if the same situation continues, the health system will soon collapse. ”Our medical establishment has not collapsed. It is overwhelmed. In the absence of genuine governance, however, it will collapse in the near future. Sending love and support to every single hero helping in the fight. Thank you for your service,” he wrote. The actor also blamed the government for the current health crisis and said that this could have been avoided. He also questioned the central vistas project and wrote, ”No electioneering, 30000 cr from Central Vista funds, not lying to cover ones mistakes, and not being politically vindictive could have helped.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Advice to Kangana Ranaut: You Have Crores, Distribute Oxygen

Siddharth also urged people to be safe and said that it’s the ‘greedy leaders who have put themselves before the country and their future before the people’s.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Gautam Gambhir’s Foundation To Help India Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Read the point by point attack by actor Siddharth on the central government here:

Read that there is chance of an anti viral COVID pill by the end of the year (pfizer). This is great. We need to vaccinate asap. However, no point in harping about getting vaccines if there are no vaccines. But where are the vaccines? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

Also read there is no official GOI COVID War Room to tabulate resources and requirements on a national level. This is insane. The Center and the States must use all technology and resource to communicate clearly what is needed and what is available. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

Our medical establishment has not collapsed. It is overwhelmed. In the absence of genuine governance however, it will collapse in the near future. Sending love and support to every single hero helping in the fight. Thank you for your service. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

The last year has been squandered by myopic and greedy leaders who have put themselves before the country and their future before the people’s. Things are going to get far worse, doctors warn. Be angry! Don’t forget! But mostly, please be safe. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

A month long nationwide lockdown seems to be the way forward. Can we afford it though and sadly, could we have avoided getting here? No electioneering, 30000 cr from Central Vista funds, not lying to cover ones mistakes, and not being politically vindictive could have helped:( — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 1, 2021

This is not the first the that the Tamil actor has expressed his disappointment and anger with the ruling BJP. A few days back, Siddharth also alleged that the Tamil Nadu BJP IT cell leaked his contact number following which he received over 500 rape and death threats. Siddharth has been very vocal in expressing his dissent against the centre. From CAA to NRC and attack on Jamia students in 2019, the actor repeatedly slammed BJP for the same.