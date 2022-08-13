Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani’s Live Session: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s film ‘Shershaah‘ turned 1 and fans are celebrating throughout the world. The adorable duo, who never fails to make waves, did it again. Sidharth and Kiara went live from their Instagram handle to commemorate the release of their first film together. The Shershaah couple is rumoured to be dating in real life, and whenever they are seen together, their fans cannot help but swoon. The two recalled amusing incidents from the filming of their movie, while Sidharth recalled a lengthy trip from Chandigarh to Palampur. He claimed that, with Kiara, he didn’t mind it.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Injures Her Leg While Filming Indian Police Force, Says Literally Took Team's Advice to 'Break a Leg'

Watch Sidharth-Kiara’s Viral Clip From Their Live Session:

Sid – It was a 2 hour drive one way I suppose Kiara – if you say so but it was pretty longer than that Sid – maybe it was you so I didn’t mind the travel #SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/lqIuw2LPeE — . (@ektara03) August 12, 2022

Also Read - Kiara Advani Spotted in Dubai With Rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra Ahead of Her Birthday - See Viral Pics

Sidharth recalled how it took them a while to go from Chandigarh to a monastery outside of Palampur for the Shershaah movie shoot during the Instagram live session with Kiara. The video shows Kiara making fun of Sidharth over it. But Sidharth continued, saying that as long as Kiara was with him, he didn’t mind the long ride. Following which Kiara blushed and said, “Arre Arre Arre None of these feelings came out there. You were doing your own thing in the car. I was doing my own thing. Sidharth replied, ” I was feeling it from inside please.” Also Read - Kiara Advani Hot Looks: Shershah Actresses Bold And Sizzling Avatars That Raised Internet's Temperature - Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Recreate Shershaah Reel

On the first anniversary of the film Shershaah, the rumoured couple surprised fans by releasing a sweet reel in which they imitated a scene from the film. The caption on the reel read, “#1YearOfShershaah #SameFeelDifferentReel Yeh Dil Maange More.”

Watch Sidharth and Kiara’s Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Came Together For Live

Initially, Sidharth and Kiara started their live session separately, but in the end, the two sat down together after fans asked them to do so. Along with this, Kiara and Sidharth teased doing another movie together, which got fans interested

Watch Sidharth and Kiara Join The Live Session Together:

Y’all my heart just skipped a moment when this happened ….!

Sachhiii #SidKiarapic.twitter.com/vHx6nZV9yR — ❥✧* (@riyu_14) August 12, 2022

On the work front, Sidharth is filming for Rohit Shetty’s OTT web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. In addition to this, he also has Yodha, Thank God, and Mission Majnu. Kiara, on the other hand, is in the middle of filming a movie with Ram Charan. She also stars with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Watch this space for more updates on Sidharth and Kiara!