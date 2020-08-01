After Sushant Singh Rajput‘s roommate and friend Siddharth Pithani revealed on Friday that he has written an email to Mumbai Police telling them about pressure from SSR’s family to speak against Rhea Chakraborty, a lot has been left unanswered by Pithani. Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing SSR’s father KK Singh in the case also opened up on this new statement made by Pithani. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police Reach Cooper Hospital But Fail to Get Postmortem Report

In his interview with Times of India, he asked some questions that provide a perspective to the entire new angle that has been given by Pithani to the case alleging that the family asked him to speak about Rs 15 crore that Rhea allegedly took away from Sushant’s bank account. Here are a few points: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Connection With Disha Salian's Alleged Suicide: Family Friend Says SSR Was Getting Anxiety Attacks

1. Vikas said that it was Siddharth himself who, till July 25, kept in touch with the late actor’s family and told them that Rhea might have had something to do with Sushant’s death. The lawyer said that now, Pithani has taken a complete U-turn alleging something totally opposite of what he had been telling the family. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Thoughts About Suicide, Recalls an Old Conversation

“Till probably July 25, he was talking to the family and trying to help by telling them that Rhea Chakraborty has been instrumental in whatever happened to Sushant. Suddenly, he has done a volte-face. I don’t know what happened, but I hope the police get to the bottom of the matter soon and find out what role he (Pithani) played in this case and whether he has any information that he hasn’t shared,” said Vikas.

2. The lawyer asked that if Pithani has written a mail to the Mumbai Police, then how did it reach Rhea who further used it in her petition against SSR’s father’s FIR in the Supreme Court.

“It is very surprising. If this was written to only the Mumbai Police, how did it reach Rhea? By now when this mail is coming in the public light, Rhea is already mentioned as an accused now in the FIR, so there’s no question of the police sharing it with Rhea. If Pithani had sent it to Rhea, his credibility is in doubt. In that case, it was only set up to file it in Court,” he said.

3. Vikas Singh added that Pithani had been living with Sushant for so long and was present at the time of his alleged suicide. He said that he called SSR’s sister Mitu and told her that he was not opening the door. The lawyer talked about a human being’s impromptu thinking in such a situation which is to immediately break the door and find out if the person inside is fine or not.

“This boy (Pithani) was living with Sushant and he was the one who discovered the dead body. So when he found the door locked, he did not open it until Sushant’s sister came. He waited for one-and-half hours,” said Vikas.

While speaking to ANI, Pithani said, “After this, I contacted the police and told them everything. They have given me an email address to share the information. I told police that Sushant’s family is asking me to say some things in my statement. I wish I really know about these transactions. If I knew about it, I would have given the statement. I have no idea about this Rs 15 crore.”

However, while speaking on news channel Republic TV on Friday night, Pithani refused to answer the questions related to the case and left the show in the middle after creating a lot of ruckus.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai police said that they found his dead body hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.