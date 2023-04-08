Home

Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's New Song 'Mera Na' Out: All about the meaning of the lyrics and the reason behind releasing the track now.

Sidhu Moosewala’s New Track ‘Mera Na’ Creates Milestone: Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death was a heartbreaking event for music and art connoisseurs. The late singer-actor created a new wave in Punjabi music industry and left no stones unturned in taking Indian artistry to the global platform. He was shot dead by assailants who allegedly had political rivalry with him. Moosewala was shot dead a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including him, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture. His death was condemned by international singers like Drake and Lily Singh. His name became symbolic of breaking all barriers and unified his fans and music lovers. Now, his new song Mera Na is the third track released after his death. The lyrics resonate with Moosewala impact on his followers and how he became a legend among the global singers and rappers. The video also shows Drake performing on stage. It is from the same event where he gave a tribute to the late Punjabi singer.

CHECK OUT SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S NEW TRACK MERA NA:

MERA NA IS ALL ABOUT SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S IMPACT ON MUSIC LOVERS AFTER HIS DEATH

The track Mera Na has the lyrics – Mera Naa har paase har thaan (my name everywhere, every place). The song suggests how Moosewala’s name is everywhere no matter where we go. The in one of the lines it says “har gali har mod, lagge paaye aa billboard, feeling like I am a God, tere jatt da ni tod (every street, every turn, feeling like I’m a God, there is no match to this Jatt – referring to himself)”. These lines showcase how every art lover connects to Moosewala even after his death. At every street and billboard his picture is there which makes him a God like figure. Mera Na also points out at the mass following of the late singer-songwriter and how the youth idolize him. As the track says tere jatt da ni tod, means there is not match to Moosewala, no matter how much the opponents and naysayers try. He was admired by his fans due to the fact that he brought social issues of Punjab in his songs. He tried to highlight the fault lines and problem areas to create a renaissance through his music. It has also been reported earlier that a lot of people were opposed to his ways of attempting to be a mirror to the society with the help of his songs.

MERA NA HONOURS SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S LEGACY

Later there are some Hinglish lyrics “I just hopped off the jet haan, double R drop the heat haan, check the time take my mates haan, swing my dreads swing my dreads, rockstar got it tatted in my hands (I just hopped off the jet yes, double R drop the heat yes, check the time take my mates yes, swing my dreads swing my dreads, rockstar got it tatted in my hands).” Mera Na ends with the lines “Legends never die, legends never die, legends never die.” As the video ends a person in a turban is seen looking down from the sky signifying to the viewers that Moosewala looks at them the way they are honouring his legacy.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S MERA NA SENDS A STRONG MESSAGE

Mera Na is the third song to be posthumously released from Moosewala. A month after his death SYL was released on his YouTube channel. The track was later blocked by the video sharing platform, since it touched upon the contentious issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal between Punjab and Haryana. In November 2022, another song Vaar was released, which lauded the valour of legendary Sikh warrior Hari Singh Nalwa. Mera Na is the tribute to Moosewala and a message to everyone that #JusticeForMoosewala campaign is still going on. From the global music industry to his fans across the globe are hopeful that the late singer will get justice. It is also a way of expressing that Moosewala remains in everyone’s hearts even after his death and his music will be cherished forever.

Moosewala gained wide attention with his track “So High” in 2017. He released his debut album PBX 1 in 2018, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His recent track Mera Na has garnered more than 7 million views since its release.

