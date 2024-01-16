Home

Sidharth Malhotra Begins 39th Birthday Bash With a Kiss to Wife Kiara Advani – Check Mushy Pics From House Party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a cozy birthday celebration at their home in Mumbai as the man tirned 39 today. Check out the inside pictures from the party here.

Inside Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash with Kiara Advani

Inside Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday party: Actor Sidharth Malhotra had an intimate birthday celebration at his house in Mumbai as he turned 39 on Tuesday. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood, with Student of The Year, looked lovely in a colourful printed T-shirt. The actor joined his wife, actor Kiara Advani as they both celebrated the special day with their close friends. Kiara took to her Instagram stories to wish her man the best on his birthday and shared a few inside pictures from the cozy bash.

Kiara, who looked glamorous in a black lace dress, kissed Sidharth and the two made a gorgeous couple. The actor is seen in a no-makeup look as she expresses her love for her husband on his special day. The photos also gave a glimpse of Sid’s birthday cake which had a miniature of him wearing a black tuxedo. Kiara and Sidharth were joined by Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, Kajal Anand, and casting director Shanoo Sharma at the bash.

Check Out Inside Pictures from Sidharth Malhotra’s 39th Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _kiaraaliaadvani_❤️ ( noticed ) (@mersmerizing_kiara_)

After celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, Sidharth will fly down to Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming series – Indian Police Force. The actor will be joined by director Rohit Shetty and his co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi for a special event involving Delhi police in the capital on Wednesday.

His new series, the second Prime Video outing after Shershaah, is scheduled to premiere on January 19. It is Shetty’s attempt at expanding his cop-verse to the OTT space. Shweta Tiwari and Isha Talvar also join the rest of the cast in the anticipated web series. The trailer of IPF was released earlier this month to a lot of appreciation. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Indian Police Force! Also, happy birthday, Sidharth!

