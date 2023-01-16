Home

Sidharth Malhotra: ‘I Don’t Think I Have Achieved Anything Great so Far’ | Exclusive

Sidharth Malhotra 'I Don't Think I Have Achieved Anything Great so Far' Exclusive (Photo: Jyoti Desale for india.com)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 38 today. After debuting in the industry with the 2012 film Student of The Year (2022), the actor got his newfound popularity during the COVID lockdown when his film Shershaah hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. He played the role of Indian war hero Captain Vikram Batra and left a strong impression on the hearts of the audience. Sidharth is now back with another OTT movie – Mission Majnu – which hit Netflix last week. In a conversation with india.com, the actor explored his 10 years in Bollywood and his biggest learning so far.

Sidharth said, “It’s very difficult to gauge in this business. Your goals keep changing. When I came to Bombay, it was always about ‘can I get my first film’. Then you become an Assistant Director thinking ‘maybe you’ll crack your way up.’ You do your first film, then you want to do a different genre. Then you do your first action film and then you want to do a spy thriller or a biopic like Shershaah. Also, you can only choose from the number of stories you are offered.”

He added, “Honestly, I don’t believe I have achieved anything great so far. I am yet to work a lot in the movies. I am here to tell many more stories and do many roles. However, if I have learnt anything in these 10 years, it’s how to assess a good movie. I have learnt that a good movie is one which has the potential to stay relevant for years in the eyes of the audience. If someone praises Shershaah after 10 years, it means the film is relevant in their hearts. How a movie inspires them and lives in their hearts for years is a win for any actor I believe.

Sidharth talked about the relevance of cinema and what is the real win for any film. He said, “If you see historically, Agneepath (1990) or Andaaz Apna Apna (1994), these movies were not accepted at the time of their release. But, eventually, you see how these movies have become cult today. How the actors, directors, and certain scenes from such movies become so popular – is the true victory of any art form.”