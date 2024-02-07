Home

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Calls Wife Kiara Advani ‘Best Partner’ As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary – Check Adorable Post

Sidharth Malhotra Calls Wife Kiara Advani ‘Best Partner’ As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary – Check Adorable Post

For their first wedding anniversary, Sidharth Malhotra affectionately posted about Kiara Advani on social media. Take a look at the post here.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Shershaah actors also husband and wife Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani marked their first wedding anniversary today (February 07, 2024). The duo got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was one of those affairs which received widespread media attention, resulting in their official wedding pictures being the most-liked Instagram post in India to date. Now, as the couple celebrate their first anniversary, Sid took to Instagram and shared an adorable post for his wifey.

Trending Now

Taking to Instagram, Sid shared a picture where he and Kiara can be seen horse riding along with the song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee in the background. Sharing the picture, Sid wrote, “It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove.”

You may like to read

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



As soon as the photo went online, fans started to spam the comment section and showered the couple with love, “THE FACT HE USED HASEE TOH PHASEE’S song cus its 10 years of hasee toh phasee too today,” an emotional fan wrote. Another commented, “Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai.” “The most awaited post is here finallllyyyyy Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple,” a third comment read.

On Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara disclosed to Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar that Sid proposed to her in Rome, incorporating a line from Shershaah. Kiara, on the show, revealed, “It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I’ve built it up and if he doesn’t propose on this trip, but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant, and his nephew was with us, who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment.”

“I’m sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And, he has planned the work. He has done this candlelight dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk, and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing, and sweetly his nephew takes our video from the bushes, and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I’m a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah, and I burst out laughing,” she added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.