Sidharth Malhotra Channels His Inner Soldier in Fiery Yodha Poster, Trailer to Release on THIS Date

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna were spotted promoting the film in Jaipur on Saturday, and their photo quickly went viral.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enthral his audience with his upcoming film Yodha. Recently, the actor shared a new poster from his movie where he can be seen channalising his inner Yodha. Apart from the poster, Sidharth also announced the trailer release date of the film. Meanwhile, the movie is set to hit the big screens on March 15. Apart from Sidharth the film also features Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

Sharing the new poster of Yodha, Sidharth wrote, “Fasten your seatbelts, #YodhaTrailer arrives in 4 days! #Yodha in cinemas March 15.” The poster features Sid in a rugged look who is seen holding a gun and has black lines on his face. He is prepared to rescue the passengers aboard a hijacked flight. The teaser provided a glimpse into the story. Upon the poster’s release, fans immediately flooded the comment section with fire emojis.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

When will Yodha’s trailer be released?

According to Sid’s poster, the trailer of Yodha will be released on February 29, 2024. Back on February 24, the makers of the movie unveiled the first song from the film which goes by the name ‘Zindagi Tere Naam.’ The song features Sidharth romancing Raashii in beautiful mountains. The song has a soothing vibe and was widely loved by the audience.

The first poster was launched in mid-air and Sidharth said, “This high-flying poster launch is just the beginning and it really sets the tone for the thrilling action to come. Without revealing too much I’d like to say that the audience is in for more such surprises before the release of Yodha, and I cannot wait to see how fans react to what’s in store. This film marks a long association of mine with Dharma Productions, starting with Student of the Year to Shershaah and now Yodha. Each of the films we have worked on has resonated with both the classes as well as the masses, and Yodha will undoubtedly take this legacy forward.”

Yodha was earlier scheduled to hit big screens on November 11, 2022, and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, and December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

