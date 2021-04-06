Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra injured his knee while filming for his upcoming film Mission Majnu. The injury, however, will not stop the star from continuing filming his next, which is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Sidharth braved it all as he didn’t halt the shoot. Instead, he opted for medication, did icing post-injury and continued to shoot for the next 3 days. Also Read - Sulthan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

A source close to Sidharth Malhotra revealed that a piece of metal hit his knee. There was no bleeding and swelling but he was in pain. The set of Mission Majnu was created to reflect the 70s aesthetics and it would be expensive if the set was recreated. So, Sidharth and the other crew went ahead to complete the shots. Also Read - Thoda Thoda Pyar Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra - Neha Sharma to Romance in Upcoming Music Video

Mission Majnu also features south actor Rashmika Mandanna (who was earlier seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma). The film is set in the 1970s, inspired by real events. It is the story of ‘India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.’ The film marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika and it is also the first feature film of the ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar Share Stunning Pictures From Their Maldives Vacay

Here are a few pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and from the sets of Mission Majnu:

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth will be essaying the role of a RAW agent in the thriller. The script is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. The actor also shared the first look of the film where he can be seen walking with a gun in his hand with burning buildings as the backdrop. He captioned it, “India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.’ (sic)

We wish for Sidharth’s speedy recovery.