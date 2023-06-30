Home

Sidharth Malhotra is all praise for wifey Kiara Advani’s performance in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Soon after the release of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sidharth penned down a special review of the film on Instagram stories. He heaped praise on Kiara and called her performance ‘impactful’. The film released on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha released on June 29 on the Eid-al-Adha. (Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to amaze the internet with the bond they share. Be it their impeccable chemistry or the way they hail each other’s work, they always win hearts. Alike, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth was all praise for wife and actor Kiara Advani’s performance in her new release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Extolling the performance of the entire team, Sidharth posted a still from Kiara Advani’s garba song ‘Sun Sajni’ to Instagram Stories and shared his review of the film. Leaving no stone unturned to make fans go ‘aww’, Sidharth made sure to give a shoutout to his beloved wife Kiara and called her performance ‘impactful and nuanced’.

It is to be noted that a day before the release, the makers hosted a grand star-studded screening in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara’s parents attended the event where Sidharth’s bonding with his in-laws turned out to be a showstopper. The couple were seen donning matching white outfits. Kiara wore an anarkali suit while Sidharth was seen clad in a white tee paired with white shirt and white denims.

Sidharth’s adorable message

Sharing a still of Kiara dressed in a Gujrati look on his Instagram Stories, Sidharth penned down, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

Kiara in no time reacted to Sidharth’s post on her Instagram Stories filled up with heart, kiss and emotional face emojis. She wrote, “Thank you my love”.

Blockbuster Satyaprem Ki Katha

With positive reviews and lots of love from the viewers, Satyaprem Ki Katha released on Eid-al-Adha on June 29. The film is a blockbuster from the very first day of its release. Notably, the box office day 1 collection of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer opened at ₹9 crore. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie was a win win for Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania who have also played pivotal roles.

Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming work

On the work front, Kiara Advani is all set to do wonders in Shankar’s directorial Game Changer, opposite Ram Charan. However, the official release date of the film is yet to be known. While, Sidharth is pumped up for his debut web series Indian Police Force. Also, he is stacked in a film named Yodha.

