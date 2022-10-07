Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani BTS Video: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sparked dating rumours on numerous occasions. The Shershaah couple enjoys a massive fan base owing to their superheated chemistry both on and off-screen. The rumoured couple has recently collaborated on an ad film together and the BTS video from the sets has their fans weak in the knees. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make heads turn in ethnic attire in the BTS video. In the viral video, the JugJugg Jeeyo star can be seen taking something off Sidharth’s eyes after he tried to fix it. The video went viral in no time and received immense love from Sid-Kiara fans.Also Read - Thank God: MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Ajay Devgn – Sidharth Malhotra Film ‘Inappropriate’, Seeks Ban

WATCH Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s BTS Viral Video

Sidharth-Kiara's fans dropped fire and heart emojis on the rumoured couple's BTS video. One of the users wrote, "They are mom and dad of adorableness." Another user wrote, "Might have screamed a little too loud in the middle of the night." Others also pointed out how Sidharth and Kiara are lost in each other. One of the Sid-Kiara fans also said, "Shaadi Pakki," soon after the BTS video went viral.

Check Viral Sid-Kiara Tweets

might have screamed a little too loud in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/4DDD6n8KaA — for sidkiara (@softsidkiara) October 5, 2022

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Thank God. The film’s song ‘Manike,’ became a major hit soon after its release. He will also enter Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse with the web series Indian Police Force. He also has Yodha and Mission Majnu in his pipeline. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will reunite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aarya for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She also has Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Telugu film RC-15 with Ram Charan.

What do you think about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry? Let us know!