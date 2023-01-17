Home

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Fans Ask Alexa to Play ‘Ankhon Me Teri’ as Their Dreamy Picture Takes Internet by Storm – Check Tweets

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani trend big: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made the internet go crazy about their beautiful chemistry. On Monday, as Sid turned 38, his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Kiara took to social media to share a lovely birthday wish. However, that simply raised hell on the internet and added more fire to their wedding rumours. The post that the actor made had a never-seen-before picture of them.

The picture showed Sid seemingly lost in Kiara’s eyes as she also couldn’t stop gazing at him with a stunning background of a setting sun between the clouds. The picture was as dreamy as the idea of these two getting married to each other. And their fans just got another opportunity to root for them. The caption on Kiara’s post read, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy (sic),” with many emojis alongside.

Now, this is the first time that Kiara seems to have made things official between them on social media. None of them has ever officially accepted that they are together but they are often clicked together on dates, at events, going out for holidays and even visiting each other’s houses. Interestingly, actor Ananya Panday commented on Kiara’s post and revealed that the beautiful picture might just have been clicked by her.

The picture has gone viral on the internet with their fans asking them to get married already. The two are rumoured to be tying the knot in February this year. As #SidKiara trends on twitter, one fan writes, “this is what ‘rakhu chhupa ke main sabse o’ laila’ looks like.

#sidkiara (sic).” Another said, “Are we over this?✨ Soon to be Dulha-Dulhan you guys!#SidKiara (sic).” Check a few more reactions here:

AM I DREAMING OR AM I DREAMING? I HAD HONESTLY NOT EXPECTED KIARA TO POST A PICTURE WITH HIM ON HIS BIRTHDAY TODAY I AM SHOCKED O MY GOD DID SHE ACTUALLY CONFIRM HER RELATIONSHIP WITH HIM THROUGH THIS POST OF HERS? BYE WORLD.

• #SidKiara • @SidMalhotra

• @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/3qvF3HqZ7D — (@xharshitaxx) January 16, 2023

Finally it happened kiara posted this pic #Sidkiara https://t.co/CG0CQhQswB — Sidkiara (@loveSidkiara1) January 16, 2023

I remember when sid posted this picture a year back. We all thought he was staring at the sunset, turns out he was staring at Kiara. It’s giving AWWWWW ❤️ My criminals #HappyBirthdaySidharthMalhotra #Sidkiara pic.twitter.com/XmmZgP1itN — Ms Brown (@LyzeeBrown) January 16, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other for a few years now. The two worked together in their Amazon Prime Video film ‘Shershaah’ in which Sid played the role of the Indian war hero, Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara essayed the role of his partner, Dimple Cheema in the film.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with india.com, Sidharth couldn’t stop blushing when asked about Kiara. While he managed to call her nothing more than a ‘co-star’, his body language gave everything away. Watch the interview here:

If you also find them too cute for words, watch this space for all the latest updates on their rumoured wedding!