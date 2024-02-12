Home

Bollywood celebs including Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and Orry were present at the star-studded event in Dubai - SEE PICS

The One&Only One Za’abeel, a new hotel in Dubai, held its grand opening, and it was a star-studded event. Several Bollywood celebrities were there, including the actor-couple Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, and internet sensation Orry. Sidharth wore an orange coat over his black formal attire, while Kiara looked lovely in a black gown and diamond jewellery. The ‘Shershaah‘ couple stopped for quick photos on the carpet where the paps were waiting.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 7 and showed off their love for one another. Among the many famous people who attended the starry evening and shone were Jennifer Lopes, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, and many others.

Bollywood celebrities Orry, Malaika Arora, and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan were among those present. Gauri Khan looked phenomenal in a black gown and statement jewellery.

For the occasion, Malaika wore a shimmery gown with a thigh-high split, while Orry donned pants and a suit that went together. The internet sensation posted many photos of himself and Malaika together, showing them posing for photos before the event on his Instagram Stories.

Celebrities from all across the world came together for the occasion, including Vanessa Hudgens, Mark Ronson, Idris Elba, Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Angelababy, Esai Morales, David Gandy, Nancy Ajram, and Bassel Khaiat. The already star-studded event was made even more spectacular by the participation of such notable figures.

Coming to Sidharth Mlahotra’s work front, he most recently starred as a cop with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force. He will also be seen with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani in Yodha. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is about to take the Telugu cinema industry by storm with her role in S. Shankar’s political action movie Game Changer, which also stars Ram Charan. She is about to join the world of YRF espionage in the eagerly awaited action-packed movie War 2, which she co-stars with Junior NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

