Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani to Marry in January 2023? Here’s What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani's wedding report: A new report suggested that the marriage ceremony has been postponed to January 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is one of the hot topics on the internet as the rumours are rifled that the couple is all set to take vows in December. However, a new report suggested that the marriage ceremony has been postponed to January 2023. A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor gave us hint about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding and shared an Instagram story where he congratulated Kiara’s brother Mishaal for his new venture. He captioned his post as “Congratulations @mishaaladvani… and to you too @kiaraaliaadvani,” alongside a wink emoji.” In no time netizens reacted to the same. A netizen wrote, “Shahid Kapoor:- and to you too kiara with wink emoji. Hmmmmmmm. Mujhe heartattack dedo. #Sidkiara.” Reacting to Sidharth’s story conngratulating Mishaal, a user tweeted, “What is happening siddiee Not him sharing mishals post #SidKiara.”

An E-Times report has it from sources on both sides that these are just rumours and a wedding is not on the cards as yet. “These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January,” says a source.