Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Kangana Ranuat Lauds Their ‘Genuine Love’ in a Rare Instagram Post- CHECK

Did Kangana Ranaut confirm Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding? The Queen actress took to her Instagram stories and commended the rumoured couple's 'genuine love in the film industry.'

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut posted a video of actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on her Instagram Stories. The couple has apparently been dating for a while, and they are reportedly getting married this weekend in Rajasthan. Despite the fact that they haven’t formally announced it, Kangana commended them for their ‘true love.’

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut wrote “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.” She tagged the soon-to-wed couple and used emojis of an evil eye.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Sidharth Malhotra’s And Kiara Advani’s True Love:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot soon. However, the rumoured couple have neither confirmed the wedding date nor the venue. Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra among other 100 guests are expected to attend. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. According to a paparazzi post, their wedding is planned for February 4-6.

On Friday morning, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Vagda was seen heading to Rajasthan. She shared a picture from the Mumbai airport and used two hashtags ‘big fat Indian wedding’ and ‘calling Rajasthan’. Later, she posted another picture after reaching Rajasthan.