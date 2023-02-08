Home

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Will Make You Fall in Love With RED; Couple Hold Each Other’s Hand Tightly- Watch

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Will Make You Fall in Love With RED; Couple Hold Each Other’s Hand Tightly- Watch

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Twin in RED For Griha Pravesh Ceremony, Distribute Sweets to Paps – Video

Bollywood’s newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Wednesday evening, arrived in Delhi a day after their intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple in their red outfits reached the Indira Gandhi Airport a while ago and their pictures went viral in no time. The man and wife happily posed for the paparazzi and even distributed sweets. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked breathtakingly gorgeous as they twinned in red traditional outfits from ace designer Manish Malhotra. While Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta, and white pajama with a nicely embroidered shawl, Kiara looked pretty in a red salwar kameez with a red netted dupatta.

Sidharth and Kiara as Man and Wife Pose in Red Traditional Outfits at Delhi Airport

You may like to read

The duo, who left from Jaisalmer in western outfits, landed in Delhi in red ethnic outfits. Kiara Advani completed her look with red sindoor, mangalsutra and pink chooda. If reports are to be believed, Kiara will receive grand “griha pravesh” at Sidharth’s Delhi residence.

According to Punjabi ritual, the new bride and groom receive a welcome from the groom’s family where the mother greets the couple with aarti and the bride enters the house by tossing a vessel of rice with her right foot. As Sidharth hails from Punjabi family, fans are assuming that Kiara’s griha pravesh will happen in a similar way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched on February 7 in presence of close friends and family members. For the ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.