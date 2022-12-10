Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Friend Slams Wedding Reports: ‘They Are Not Getting Married’

Sidharth-Kiara’s Friend Slams Wedding Reports: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s much-hyped wedding has been the talk of the town since months. Although the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, gossip mills have gone rife with their marriage speculations. Recently, multiple media portals had even given the guest list of celebrities invited to the power couple’s big day. Salman Khan and Karan Johar added fuel to fire by speaking about the same on Bigg Boss 16 and Koffee With Karan 7 respectively. However, now once of the invitees who chose to remain anonymous has slammed the wedding news has false and baseless.

According to an ETimes report, the person told, “I have no knowledge of this wedding. I have certainly received no wedding invitation. I am absolutely certain nobody has received an invitation. There is no wedding. It’s all part of somebody’s imagination.” The source further added, “They are not getting married any time soon, unless it is a secret known only to the couple. If it is a secret, how do these entertainment portals know about it? Drawing up guest lists is easy. Everyone knows whom Kiara and Sid are close to. Karan Johar is a name that comes immediately to mind.”

Sidharth and Kiara were paired opposite each other in Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah.

