According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will exchange wows in the first week of February in Jaisalmer and it will be a large-scale Punjabi wedding with band-bajaa and elaborate rituals.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Jaisalmer Wedding Updates: Date, Venue, Haldi, Sangeet, Guest List And Much More

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to Dubai for New Year celebrations along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Rani Mukherjee. While, Their pictures have got quite viral since then and the duo returned back to Mumbai in the wee hours on January 3. While, Sid and Kiara never confirmed their relationship, but have been rumoured to be dating for a quite while now. However, There has been an interesting updates about the couple getting married in Feburary. The news has actually taken the whole internet by storm and their fans can’t actually wait for more interesting updates. According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will exchange wows in the first week of February in Jaisalmer and it will be a large-scale Punjabi wedding with band-bajaa and elaborate rituals.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Get Married in Jaisalmer

As per reports by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara chose the opulent Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer for their wedding. The property has two gardens with 83 rooms and a huge courtyard. “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs,” reports claimed.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Have Haldi And Sangeet on The Same Day

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding preparations have already begun in full swing. The pair will have their haldi and sangeet on the same day and their pheras the next day. According to India Today, the couple’s friends and relatives have already started looking for haldi attire with yellow and marigold accents. And It appears that Kiara and Sidharth have prepared a sangeet playlist as well. “Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year’s. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist”, The insider informed.

While, we also got our hands on the guest list of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The list includes their immediate family and some close friends from the Industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi etc. are expected for the arrival.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Expected wedding dates

Sidharth and Kiara will get married in the first week of February, according to an ETimes story. The royal wedding ceremony will take place on February 6 after the pre-wedding events, such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet that will take place on February 4 and 5. Also. A massive group of security personnel will be sent to Jaisalmer on February 3, Before the pre-wedding festivites begin.

