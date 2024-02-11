Home

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani left the internet swooning with their loved up pictures in royal outfits as the 'Shershaah' duo clocked one year of marital bliss.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They left for an undisclosed place shortly after to celebrate in the same manner. An adorable picture of the ‘Shershaah‘ duo went viral on social media. Sidharth looked dapper in a red blazer and black pants, Kiara, on the other hand, made heads turn in a black bodycon dress. She accessorized her glamorous look with a blingy black purse and danglers. Sid-Kiara, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. For the unversed, the couple fell in love during their time on the sets of ‘Shershaah.’ The couple reportedly celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary bash in the capital with their family members.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Delhi:

Another set of pictures and videos of Sidharth and Kiara are also making rounds on social media. The couple exudes nothing but royalness in the chic attire at the launch of Za’abeel in Dubai. While ‘The Indian Police Force‘ actor looked suave in a mustard yellow tuxedo and black pants, Kiara Advani redefined elegance in a black gown with a deep neckline. She accentuated her look with a diamond necklace and black gloves.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Dubai:

.@SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara send greetings from the #OneZaabeel opening in Dubai, stealing the spotlight as they grace the occasion together. Can’t wait to catch more of their magic from the launch! 😍❤️#SidharthMalhotra #TeamSidharthMalhotra #Sidians #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/vyOe4OFGEy — Team Sidharth (@Team_SidharthM) February 10, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans swamped the comment section with love and warmth. They dropped hearts and heart-eyes for the adorable duo, and well we understand why! One of the users wrote, “Omg sidharth malhotra and kiara look FINE AS (sic).” Another user wrote, “Sid and Kiara at the launch of One and Only One Za’abeel in Dubai! 😍🧡🖤💞 (sic).” The third one said, ” Stealing the spotlight as they grace the occasion together. Can’t wait to catch more of their magic from the launch! 😍❤️ (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer‘. The action drama with current-day politics will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. ‘Game Changer‘ is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kiara, who was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, will reportedly work in ‘War 2.’ The sequel to the 2019 actioner stars Jr. NTR in addition to Hrithik Roshan.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force‘ alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, Malhotra also has an action thriller film ‘Yodha‘ in his pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)

