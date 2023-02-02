Top Recommended Stories
Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding preparation are going on in full swing at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding will be organized by an event company. Lavish suites have been booked for both the actors at the resort. The couple will be staying at the hotel for five days with their family and close friends. According to reports in Bangalore Times, the lovebirds will tie the knot on February 6. Kiara and Sidharth’s pre-wedding ceremonies will start with a sangeet on February 5, and after the pheras on February 6, there will be a reception on the 7th. In the course of these three days, their guests will get a glimpse of the Rajasthani culture.
Kiara and Sidharth Organise Activities For Guests at Their Wedding
At Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, the couple has organised Kathputli dance, Manganiyaar artists and camel rides in Sam Sand Dunes for their guests. Talking about the menu, it will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta.
