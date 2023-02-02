Home

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s Wedding Suite at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer Costs Rs 90,000 Per Night – PICS

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani are set to get married on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple will be staying in the expensive suites at the palace, which costs Rs 90,000 per night.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: Bollywood’s one of the hottest couples Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s wedding preparations are going on in full swing at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding functions will start from February 5 to February 7. The couple will be staying at the hotel for five days with their family and close friends. Sid and Kiara are set to get married on February 6 and they have booked the most expensive suite in the hotel – Jaisalmer Haveli. The tariff per night is Rs 90,000. The hotel has two more havelis in the same price range. Suryagarh has a separate Jaisalmer Haveli and it is the ultimate luxury hotel in the desert. The Jaisalmer suit where Kiara and Sidharth will stay is a pent house-like accommodation and gets you a host of facilities-windows on two sides, a private swimming pool on the terrace, a dedicated dining area, and so on.

The wedding will take place right behind the large doorways of the palace near the water bodies, and arches while bringing a touch of royalty. After the rooms were booked for Kiara and Sidharth, the security at Suryagarh has been tightened. No one is allowed to enter the premises. In fact, when we tried to book the palace, it shows sold out till February 11.

A look at the Suryagarh Palace where Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot

At the venue, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have organised Kathputli dance, Manganiyaar artists and camel rides in Sam Sand Dunes for their guests. The menu will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta.