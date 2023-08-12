Home

Sidharth Malhotra Pens an Emotional Note as he Remembers PVC Captian Vikram Batra on Two Years of Shershaah: ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’

Sidharth Malhotra recently penned an emotional note as he remembered PVC Captian Vikram Batra on two years of 'Shershaah'.

Sidharth Malhotra Pens an Emotional Note on Two Years of Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra recently wrote an emotional note as he remembered Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. As the actor celebrated two years of his magnum opus based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, he expressed his heartfelt emotions. Sidharth played Captain Batra in the movie while his wife and then girlfriend Kiara Advani essayed the role of his fiancé Dimple Cheema. The movie was hailed by audiences for its grand visuals and stylish action sequences while depicting the 1999 Kargil war. The movie also gave a boost to Sidharth’s career as his performance was hailed by audiences and film critics.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA SHARES EMOTIONAL POST ON ‘SHERSHAAH’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA EXPRESSES HIS HEARTFELT SENTIMENTS WHILE PLAYING CAPTAIN VIKRAM BATRA

The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram handle and posted his emotional note written in Hindi which read as, “Very few actors get the opportunity to play a real-life character who is immortal like the sunshine. However, I got this chance. Playing Captain Vikram Batra on screen helped me to live more. I lived his love for the country, his courage, his expertise, and his cheerfulness and finally Shershaah came into the picture.” He further added, “Two years ago today you all showered your love to Shershaah. And whenever I remember this date my heart cannot stop but say Yeh Dil Maange More.”

Sidharth was recently seen in the epic espionage-thriller Mission Majnu where he played an Indian spy. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. The posters of the film indicate, it is going to be an action-packed entertainer. Sidharth is also starring in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, co-starring Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Isha Talvar in crucial roles.

