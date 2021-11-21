Mumbai: The release date for Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God has been released. On Sunday, the Shershaah actor took to Twitter and announced that the movie will be released on July 29, 2022. “Happy to announce that our #ThankGod, a slice of life film with a beautiful message, will release on 29th July 2022 (sic),” Sidharth Malhotra wrote.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Dances in a Baarat, Relives 'Raanjha' at a Family Wedding - Watch Viral Videos

This is for the first time that Sidharth and Ajay will be seen together on screen. Rakul, on the other hand, has down two movies with each of these male actors. With Ajay, Rakul was seen in De De Pyaar De and will be next seen in MayDay, whereas with Sidharth, Rakul did Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Turns Yodha For Karan Johar's First Action Franchise | Watch First Look

Thank God will also see Nora Fatehi in a special appearance and Sri Lankan singer Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut as a singer in this movie.

Earlier, Indra Kumar, director of the movie had said that it will be a unique family film. “We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21st of January, Thank God! (laughs). It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I’ve known for so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul,” he had said.

The shooting for Thank God began in January this year. The movie is written and directed by Indra Kumar. A T-Series and Maruti International production, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

(With inputs from IANS)