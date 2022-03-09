Mumbai: ‘Mission Majnu,’ a film starring actor Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, has a new release date. The film will hit the big screens on June 10th. The spy thriller, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads a secret operation on Pakistani soil in the 1970s.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 41st Birthday: Ishaan-Ananya And Sidharth-Kiara Join The Celebration- See Pics

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP announced the release date on Twitter. The caption read, "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India's most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022." RSVP and Guilty By Association's production firms backing the film have shared the news on their official social media accounts.

Check this out:

The Shantanu Bagchi-directed film introduces a new pair, with Sidharth’s follow-up to the hit ‘Shershaah‘ and Rashmika’s long-awaited debut following her enormous blockbuster ‘Pushpa.’ Mission Majnu also features Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It was written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja and directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

