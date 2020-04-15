Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who features in Masakali 2.0 along with Tara Sutaria, reacted on the the remix song controversy and flak faced by the track. During a video session with journalist Rajeev Masand, Sidharth addressed the controversy and said that he often gets marked on the tweets regarding the song. Referring to the remakes such as ‘Kaala Chashma’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, he said that they have worked in the past and there have been never a conversation if he endorse it not. Also Read - Delhi Metro Trolls Masakali 2.0 as They Laud The Original Track, Sonam Kapoor Leaves Heart Emoji

He said, "It's very easy for people to say – I mean, everyone is to be blamed for it as a team. I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad."

Marjaavaan actor also spoke about how he would have reacted if any of his film was remade and if it wouldn't have been good enough. He was quoted as saying, "I keep thinking from an actor's point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone's satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid."

“I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song”, he added.

The track is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. On the other hand, the original song is composed by AR Rahman, crooned by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Prasoon Joshi.