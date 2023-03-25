Home

Sidharth Malhotra misses his wife, actress Kiara Advani on the stage while receiving an award for being the most stylish. Watch this adorable video here.

Sidharth Malhotra dedicates awards to Kiara Advani: Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who got married in Jaisalmer in February this year, are all out talking about their chemistry. In a recent award ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra won a style award at a fashion award show and he couldn’t help but remember his wife, Kiara on stage. Sidharth can be heard saying, “This is my second award post my marriage. The first one was for acting, this one is for style. So I think my wife will be happy. She’s a good actor who is extremely stylish. This one goes to her.” Sharing the clip, Kiara wrote, “This man has my whole heart.”

EXCLUSIVE Video: @SidMalhotra won the ‘Most Stylish Actor’ (Male) & dedicated the award to his wife Kiara Advani and all the stylists and designers associated worked with him at Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 #SidharthMalhotra #BHStyleIcons23 pic.twitter.com/KLeX4ulrAy — Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) March 24, 2023

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra said that Shershaah was like a divine interference in his and Kiara’s lives as the met and fall in love with each other during the shoot. “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film?”, Malhotra told News18.

