Sidharth Malhotra Reveals About Ajay Devgn’s Passion For Cinema: Sidharth Malhotra has a Diwali surprise for his fans as he is back-in-action with Indra Kumar’s fantasy-dramedy Thank God. This is Sidharth’s first release of 2022 post his Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah While he reunites with his Aiyaary co-star Rakul Preet Singh in the film, the actor also shares screen space with Ajay Devgn for the first time in the film. Ajay plays the character of Chitragupt aka CG in the film. In an interaction with India.com, the actor reveals about his working equation with Ajay and the latter’s technical knowledge and passion for cinema.

For more updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Thank God, check out this space at India.com.