Mumbai: Rohit Shetty is known for his impressive cop based films. While people are eagerly looking forward to the release of Sooryavanshi, the director has other projects rolled up on his sleeves. Sidharth Malhotra too will be joining the bandwagon of cop-based series.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa Twitter Reactions: Fans Say 'It's Emotion Of Millions' As Akshay-Katrina Beautifully Romance

Rohit Shetty is working on the pre-production of his maiden web series, Cirkus which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Sooryanvanshi Aila Re Ailaa Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Perform Singham Hook-Up Steps | Watch

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world.” Before this, reports talked about Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff to lead the series. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar To Kick-Start Promotions From This Date And It's Connected To His Mother

Cirkus is believed to take off in 2022 in cinemas across the world. After this, Rohit will go ahead with Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. The dates are yet to be confirmed. Recently, he was seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss Show. Rohit there hinted at expanding the cop universe world.

On the work front, Sidharth will be doing a film with Dharma Production. It is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, an aerial action thriller. The film is in process. Along with this, Sidharth will also be seen in Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar and Mission Majnu by the Ronnie Screwvala production.