Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessing at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Ocassion of Mahashivratri – WATCH

To mark Mahashivratri, actor Sidharth Malhotra sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and also paid a visit to the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers.

Sidharth Malhotra is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Yodha.’ The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024. Ahead of the release and even on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the actor Sidharth Malhotra sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The actor also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

The pictures and videos of the actor have now been trending online. The actor can be seen wearing a beige sweatshirt and he also wore sunglasses. In another video, the actor is seen looking ways for the temple premises amidst a large crowd. Sidharth was accompanied by his security team. Also, another video shows the actor engaging in puja rituals.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Recently, the makers of ‘Yodha’ unveiled the film’s official teaser, which received a warm response from fans. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

The trailer features Sidharth, following his father’s legacy of being an officer, performing high-octane action stunts and channelling inner SRK as he delivers a dialogue in King Khan’s signature pose, saying, “Waise bhi aise bade missions mein..choti moti galtiyan hoti rehti hai senorita.” The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar earlier said the goal was to bring out the film’s essence through a series of trend-setting events. “Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into Yodha’s promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film’s larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I personally interacted with some of them, and their reactions – not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch – were nothing short of exhilarating,” he said, according to ‘Yodha’ PR team.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown to the teaser and to me. Agar teaser itna dhamakedar tha toh trailer toh aur dhamakedar banana hi tha. So, Dharma Productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, in-flight trailer launch, which sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I’ve given my blood and sweat to make this fast-paced action film. Can’t wait for all of you to see it in theatres on the 15th of March.”

With ANI Inputs

